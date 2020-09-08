Meredith Corporation's Foundry 360 and Smile Direct Club Join Forces to Launch Telehealth Explained

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation 's (NYSE: MDP) Foundry 360 , the company's custom content marketing studio, and SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today launched Telehealth Explained, a new platform aimed to educate consumers about the many benefits of telehealth for physical, mental, and dental health.

Telehealth Explained features expert insights, empowering original content, and real patient testimonials to educate consumers about the healthcare choices available and to help them make informed decisions. Topics include Telehealth 101: How Technology Can Connect You to Healthcare, Quick Tips for Preparing for Your Telehealth Appointment, How to Get Kids Ready for a Telehealth Appointment, and more.

"Now more than ever, individuals are seeking accessible, affordable, and convenient healthcare, including telehealth services, which can help make that possible," said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer at SmileDirectClub. "Our mission at SmileDirectClub is to democratize access to care by providing an affordable option for teeth straightening through our teledentistry model, and this complimentary hub focusing on the nationwide necessity for these critically important resources offers the education needed by the public right now when traditional in-office care is limited."

In the coming weeks, Telehealth Explained will introduce a multi-company coalition to bring attention and additional resources to further the education and advocacy about telehealth. The initiative's objective is to combine and leverage the collective efforts of prominent brands to amplify the awareness and education about telehealth trends. Organizations represented in the coalition will be announced at a later date.

"There is nothing more important than the health and wellbeing of our community. We're so pleased to team up with SmileDirectClub to heighten much-needed consumer awareness and communicate the benefits of telehealth," said Foundry 360 VP and Managing Director George Baer III.

To learn more about the new hub, visit Telehealth Explained.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. A leader in creating trusted content across media platforms and life stages, Meredith brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, The Foundry, the Company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio, and Foundry 360, its' custom content marketing studio.

ABOUT SMILEDIRECTCLUB

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists' offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-corporations-foundry-360-and-smile-direct-club-join-forces-to-launch-telehealth-explained-301125703.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation