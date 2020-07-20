Meredith Expands Traditional Home With New Subscription Model

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced today that it has begun making Traditional Home available for home delivery via the Meredith Magazine Store, beginning with the Fall/Winter 2020 issue. The quarterly continues to be available at newsstands with a $12.99 cover price.

"We're thrilled to provide annual and biannual subscriptions to readers of this beloved home brand," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "Offering consumers home delivery is a logical next step based on the overwhelmingly positive response of readers and the success of Cooking Light and Coastal Living's pivot to Meredith's consumer-driven model. It's a profitable and innovative way for us to deliver our desired print brands like Traditional Home to our passionate and loyal readers."

An annual subscription costs $20 for four issues. The brand, which includes growing interior design-enthusiast followings on Facebook and Instagram, is directed by Editor In Chief Jill Waage, based in Des Moines, Iowa.

"With all the renewed attention consumers are giving their homes during these times, we're thrilled to add home delivery of Traditional Home to our strong presence at newsstands nationwide," said Waage. "We will keep giving our readers, both loyal and new, what they love—modern takes on classics design that's timeless, fresh, and focused on livable, personal style."

At Meredith, Traditional Home is produced out of the newly-named Meredith Premium Publishing (MPP) operation, formerly called Special Interest Media. MPP emphasizes the unit's focus and commitment to producing the highest-quality, premium magazines from a content and packaging perspective. Recent launches of Sweet July with Ayesha Curry, Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott, and the reimaginations of Rachael Ray In Season, Coastal Living, and Cooking Light, have added exciting visibility to the group, which produces more than 300 special interest issues per year, most priced from $10-$15. With nearly 1.3 million pockets nationwide, and over 42% market share of the premium bookazine category, MPP provides customers with a superior product and immersive experience, selling more than 18 million copies at retail in fiscal year 2020.

