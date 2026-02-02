02.02.2026 09:03:29

Meren Energy CEO Roger Tucker Steps Down; Oliver Quinn Appointed As Successor

(RTTNews) - Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF, MER.TO), a Canadian-based upstream oil and gas company, on Monday announced that Roger Tucker has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director. The company has been replaced in these roles by Oliver Quinn, Chief Commercial Officer, Operating Officer and Director, with effect from February 2.

This transition follows the successful completion of a transformational year for the company.

The move is in line with the succession plan established by Tucker and the board following the closing of the Prime Oil & Gas Cooperatief U.A. consolidation in early 2025.

On Friday, Meren Energy closed trading 1.84% lesser at CAD 2.1300 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:45 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen rutschen ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen