Mereo BioPharma Announces Go-forward Operating Plan; To Cut Up To 40% Jobs

(RTTNews) - UK's Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) announced Tuesday its go-forward operating plan, with a targeted reduction in the employee base of up to 40% and a significant reduction in other costs.

The move comes as the company continues to guide its lead programs through upcoming milestones. The updated plan extends the company's cash runway into 2026 from its previous guidance of into Q2 2025.

As of June 30, the company had approximately 76 million pounds in cash on hand.

In its update to its operating plan and programs, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology said it will maintain the ability to progress its core programs, and deliver on multiple near-term milestones.

The company will retain the core capabilities and key personnel needed to advance its two core rare disease programs and to generate value from its assets. With the planned job cuts, Mereo BioPharma will operate at the minimum level of resources currently required to continue executing on its strategy whilst remaining publicly listed.

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo, said, "Our revised operating plan seeks to retain key personnel and conserve shareholder capital... With the changes Ultragenyx has made to the setrusumab development plan, the recent Fast Track designation for alvelestat for AATD and important milestones for our two core programs approaching over the next year or so, we believe this revised plan successfully positions Mereo for the future."