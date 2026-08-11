Mereo BioPharma Licenses Alvelestat Rights To Sentynl Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc., a unit of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, on Tuesday said it has entered into an option and license agreement with Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) for U.S. commercial and global manufacturing rights to alvelestat for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Lung Disease (AATD-LD).

Alvelestat is being prepared for a Phase 3 study and, if approved, could become the first oral treatment for AATD-LD, a rare and progressive genetic lung disease estimated to affect 50,000 to 80,000 people in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Sentynl has the exclusive right to acquire a license to commercialize alvelestat for AATD-LD in the U.S., while Mereo will retain commercial rights in other markets. Sentynl will also receive global manufacturing rights for the treatment.

If Sentynl exercises the option, it will fund the Phase 3 study, which could begin in early 2027. Mereo will receive a non-refundable option fee and could receive up to $40 million in upfront and R&D payments through the filing of a New Drug Application. Mereo will also be eligible for double-digit tiered royalties on U.S. net sales of alvelestat.

Mereo BioPharma shares surged about 40% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.2724 on Monday.