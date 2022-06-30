Merger of Burkhalter Holding Ltd with poenina holding ltd successfully completed

After the Annual General Meetings of the two companies approved the corresponding proposals in May 2022, Burkhalter Holding Ltd has merged with poenina holding ltd. The associated capital increase took place with yesterdays entry in the commercial register. The new shares will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the first time today.

As a result of yesterdays capital increase, Burkhalters share capital increased by 4,227,466 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.04 each to 10,225,615 registered shares, which corresponds to a share capital of CHF 409,024.60. Based on the share price on 29 June 2022, the market capitalisation will increase to around CHF 700 million.

Zürcher Kantonalbank oversaw the merger as lead manager.

Burkhalter and poenina jointly generated operating revenues of around CHF 930 million, an EBIT of around CHF 50 million and a profit of around CHF 41 million in the last financial year. For further information on the merger, please see the prospectus published today: www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

«The merger with poenina holding ltd has transformed us from an electrical engineering company into a building technology company. As such, our long-term aim is to contribute to the implementation of the Swiss Federal Governments Energy Strategy 2050 and to increase energy efficiency in the Swiss building stock», says Gaudenz F. Domenig, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Burkhalter Group.

Download media release as PDF here