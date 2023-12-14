Meriaura Group Oyj: Aker Solutions, K2 Project Forwarding and Meriaura sign contract for Offshore Module Transportation

Meriaura Group Oyj

Investor news 14 December 2023 at 13.00 (CET)

Aker Solutions, K2 Project Forwarding and Meriaura sign contract for Offshore Module Transportation

Aker Solutions ASA, K2 Project Forwarding AS and Meriaura Oy, a part of Meriaura Group, have signed a comprehensive contract for the transportation of offshore modules. The value of the contract is 3–4,5 million euros and it spans the next two years. Under the terms of the agreement, Meriaura's open deck carriers will execute in multiple shipments the transportation of steel modules destined for Aker Solutions in Norway originating from various Baltic Sea ports throughout 2024 to 2026.

"This collaboration reinforces Meriaura's commitment to delivering reliable and efficient heavy cargo transport solutions to global industry leaders,” says Beppe Rosin, CEO of Meriaura Oy.

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Maritime Logistics and Renewable Energy.

The Maritime Logistics business (Meriaura Oy) is a significant driver of dry freight and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime transport services while reducing carbon emissions from maritime transport. Long-term charter agreements, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects provide an opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of maritime logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy manufactures recycled biofuels from bio and recycled oils produced as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business (Meriaura Energy Oy and Rasol Oy) focuses on comprehensive solutions for clean energy. Meriaura Energy Oy designs and delivers large-scale solar heating systems for industry and district heating, using efficient solar thermal collectors developed and manufactured by the company. Rasol Oy supplies high-quality solar power systems for households and businesses, as well as solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

