Meriaura Group Oyj, Inside information: Meriaura Energy to deliver a solar thermal plant for Steyerberg municipality in Germany

Company announcement, Inside information 15 October 2024 at 6.00 p.m.(CEST)

Inside information: Meriaura Energy to deliver a solar thermal plant for Steyerberg municipality in Germany

Meriaura Energy Ltd ("Meriaura Energy”) has signed a contract with BürgerEnergie Steyerberg-Fermwärme eG for the turn-key delivery of a solar thermal plant in Steyerberg, Germany.

The contract, valued at 5,3 million euros, involves the construction of a solar thermal field of approximately 13,700 m² in area and thermal storage supplying heat to the local district heating network. The project has received a subsidy funding decision, but the signed contract is conditional on a financing commitment and building permit to be issued, both of which are expected to be completed during 2024. The system delivery is planned to take place in 2025.

Meriaura Group Plc's CEO, Jussi Mälkiä: "Our persistent work to improve our competitiveness as well as our long-term sales and marketing efforts in the German market are bearing fruit in the form of this new project and strengthen our view of the expansion and growth of the solar thermal market in Europe. I would like to thank both the customer and the entire staff of Meriaura Energy for their commitment to this project. This is a step towards a more sustainable future and the profitable growth of our company."

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

CEO Jussi Mälkiä

Tel: +358 400 785 489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.fi

Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication 15 October 2024 at 6.00 p.m. (CEST) by the aforementioned person.

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.