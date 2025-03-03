Meriaura Group Oyj: Meriaura Group Plc’s annual report for 2024 published

Meriaura Group Plc

Meriaura Group Plc’s annual report for 2024 published

Meriaura Group Plc’s annual report including the annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor’s report for the year 2024 has been published.

The annual report is available at the company’s website https://meriauragroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports/ and it’s also attached to this announcement. The annual report is available in pdf format in Finnish and in English.



Meriaura Group Plc

CEO Jussi Mälkiä

Phone: +358 40 078 5489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com





Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.

