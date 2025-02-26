Meriaura Group Oyj: Summa Defence's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene receives over 20 million euro vessel order from Sweden

Meriaura Group Plc

Summa Defence's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene receives over 20 million euro vessel order from Sweden

Defense and security technology group Summa Defence's target company Uudenkaupungin Työvene has signed a contract to build two battery-hybrid passenger vessels for Swedish shipping company Torghatten AB.

The vessels will operate on Sweden's west coast between Strömstad and the Koster islands. The vessels will be based on Multi Maritime AS design.

The total contract value exceeds 20 million euros.

"Our target companies' order backlog is already 200 million euros, and this order further strengthens it. Our target companies possess tremendous expertise and potential, and together with Summa Defence, operations and production can be scaled up significantly," states Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defence.

The target companies of Summa Defence include Lännen Tractors, Aquamec, Uudenkaupungin Työvene, IntLog and Lightspace Technologies. These companies are expected to become subsidiaries of Summa Defence Group tentatively in April 2025 in the execution of the share exchange transactions announced on January 29, 2025.

Meriaura Group Plc and Summa Defence Oy to merge with a share exchange

On 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group Plc signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies. The transaction will create a strong group of companies focusing on safety and security of supply in Finland, in which dual-use technology will play a significant role. In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The holding of Meriaura Group’s current shareholders in the new group of companies will be 11.9%, and that of Summa Defence’s shareholders will be 88.1%.

Meriaura Group’s company release about the conditional share exchange agreement can be found at:

https://meriauragroup.com/meriaura-group-oyj-inside-information-meriaura-group-plc-and-summa-defence-oy-to-merge-into-a-new-group-of-companies-in-the-defence-sector/

