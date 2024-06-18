Meriaura Group Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Meriaura Group Plc

Company announcement, Major holdings 18.6.2024 klo 9.00 (CEST)

Disclosure under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Meriaura Group Plc has received on June 17, 2024, a flagging notification from Jussi-Pekka Mälkiä in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, indicating that the ownership of Meriaura Invest Oy, under his control, exceeds 50% of the share capital and voting rights of Meriaura Group Plc as of April 19, 2024.

In April, an amendment to the Securities Markets Act came into effect, extending the flagging obligation to companies listed on Nasdaq First North as well. The flagging notification was made in accordance with and within the two-month transition period included in the legislative amendment.

Meriaura Group Plc has one share series, with each share carrying one vote. The total number of shares is 866,801,277.

Direct and indirect ownership of the party subject to the flagging obligation:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 61,07 61,07 866 801 277 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares, ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000425848 0 529 381 765 0 61,07 A Total 529 381 765 61,07

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Jussi-Pekka Mälkiä 0 0 0 Meriaura Invest Oy 61,07 0 61,07

Jussi-Pekka Mälkiä owns 81,72% of the shares and votes in Meriaura Invest Oy.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

CEO Kirsi Suopelto

Tel: +358 505 602 349

Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.