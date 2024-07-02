Meriaura Group Plc: Inside information: Sale of Meriaura's minority shareholding to Meriaura Invest

Meriaura Group Plc

Company announcement, Inside information 2 July 2024 at 15.10 (CEST)

Inside information: Sale of Meriaura's minority shareholding to Meriaura Invest

Referring to the company announcement by Meriaura Group Plc ("Meriaura Group”) on April 25, 2024, the company's board has today decided to sell the minority shareholding of its subsidiary engaged in maritime logistics, Meriaura Ltd ("Meriaura”), to the group's largest shareholder, Meriaura Invest Ltd ("Meriaura Invest”).

The agreed sale price for the 20.6% ownership share is EUR 4 552 659,73. This amount will offset Meriaura Invest's loan receivable of EUR 4.43 million with interest from Meriaura Group.

The transaction has been concluded with a dismantling clause, allowing Meriaura Group to repurchase Meriaura’s shares at their original purchase price by the end of 2024. Additionally, a shareholders' agreement has been drafted between Meriaura Group and Meriaura Invest regarding the ownership rules applicable to Meriaura.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

CEO Kirsi Suopelto

Tel: +358 50 560 2349

Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com

Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication 2 July 2024 at 15.10 (CEST) by the aforementioned person.

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.