Company Announcement 12 July 2024 at 9.00 a.m. (CEST)





Meriaura Group Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Kirsi Suopelto, July 2024

Initial Notification Reference number: 69801/7/16

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

Hybrid Consulting Oy

Position:

Closely associated person

Legal person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name:

Suopelto, Kirsi

Position:

Chief Excutive Officer

Issuer

Name:

Meriaura Group Plc

LEI:

743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21

Transaction details

Transaction date:

2024-07-09 / 2024-07-10 / 2024-07-11

Venue:

First North Growth Market Finland (FSME)

Nature of the transaction:

Disposal

Further details

Instrument:

Share

ISIN:

FI4000425848

2024-07-09

(1) Volume:

36 487

Unit price:

0,0372 EUR

(2) Volume:

26 440

Unit price:

0,0370 EUR

2024-07-10

(1) Volume:

40 000

Unit price:

0,0370 EUR

(2) Volume:

100 000

Unit price:

0,0372 EUR

(3) Volume:

30 885

Unit price:

0,0360 EUR

2024-07-11

(1) Volume:

40 000

Unit price:

0,0360 EUR

(2) Volume:

20 000

Unit price:

0,0360 EUR

(3) Volume:

9 229

Unit price:

0,0360 EUR

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

62 927 / 170 885 / 69 229

Volume weighted average price:

0,03712 EUR / 0,03694 EUR / 0,0360

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

Meriaura Group Plc

CEO Kirsi Suopelto

Phone: +358 50 560 2349

Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com





Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.