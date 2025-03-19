Meriaura Group Plc: Summa Defence participating in discussions on defense support for Ukraine at the Presidential Palace

Meriaura Group Plc

Investor news 19 March 2025 at 3.30 p.m. (CET)

Summa Defence participating in discussions on defense support for Ukraine at the Presidential Palace

Summa Defence’s CEO Jussi Holopainen participated today in a meeting between Finnish and Ukrainian state leaders organized for defense industry representatives at the Presidential Palace. The event was attended by President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, as well as Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, and Minister of Finance Riikka Purra, among others.

The meeting discussed defense support for Ukraine and investments in Ukrainian weapons production.

The Ministry of Defense announced in February the launch of a new support program for Ukraine, which will direct orders worth 660 million euros to the Finnish defense industry.

Meriaura Group Plc and Summa Defence Oy to merge with a share exchange

On 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group Plc signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies. The transaction will create a strong group of companies focusing on safety and security of supply in Finland, in which dual-use technology will play a significant role. In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The holding of Meriaura Group’s current shareholders in the new group of companies will be 11.9%, and that of Summa Defence’s shareholders will be 88.1%.

Meriaura Group’s company release about the conditional share exchange agreement can be found at:

https://meriauragroup.com/meriaura-group-oyj-inside-information-meriaura-group-plc-and-summa-defence-oy-to-merge-into-a-new-group-of-companies-in-the-defence-sector/

