Meriaura’s sustainability report 2023 published: increased use of bio-oil in the fleet

Meriaura Group Plc

Investor news 22 April 2024 at 13.45 (CEST)

Meriaura’s sustainability report 2023: increased use of bio-oil in the fleet

The sustainability report for the year 2023 of Meriaura Group Plc's subsidiary, Meriaura Ltd, has been published.

According to the report, Meriaura increased the use of bio-oil in its fleet. This was achieved by a development project through which the quality, quality monitoring, and production volumes of self-produced bio-oil were elevated to a level that allows for its broader use as fuel for Meriaura's fleet.

Meriaura also prepared for tightening regulations by developing a more systematic emissions monitoring system. Previously, only the most environmentally significant emissions were reported, specifically emissions from ships. Now, for the year 2023, emissions are reported more comprehensively, for instance, including those from certain land vehicles of the company as well.

According to Meriaura's Sustainability manager Esko Pettay, 'It has been a pleasure to see that sustainability issues are no longer just concerns for a small group, but overarching themes that are worked on daily in every department of our organization.'

The sustainability report can be accessed on the company's website at https://meriaura.fi/en/sustainability-report-2023/ . The report is available in both Finnish and English.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

CEO Kirsi Suopelto

Tel: +358 505 602 349

Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com

