'Merican Mule, canned cocktail brand, launches Freedom Mule campaign in support of Ukraine

NORWALK, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Merican Mule, the market leading canned Moscow Mule brand, has launched a campaign to give back to Ukraine. Through Memorial Day, the brand will be donating $1 per case of 'Merican Mule canned cocktails sold, to Operation USA, an organization that is helping with relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

To spread awareness, the brand is promoting their Freedom Mule initiative, encouraging supporters to take their canned Moscow Mule and write the word "Freedom" on the can with a Sharpie. They are also asking customers to then share a picture or video of the can on social media with the hashtag #freedommule.

"It's a creative, yet thoughtful way to make an impact," said Dean Mahoney, founder and CEO of 'Merican Mule. "As a proud American-made brand, we had to do something. Together we can raise awareness while we raise a copper mug."

Recently, there has been a boycott of Russian made vodka at bars, restaurants and liquor stores across the country. 'Merican Mule sources their vodka from the Heartland of the USA and crafts their canned cocktails in Utica, NY.

ABOUT 'MERICAN MULE

'Merican Mule is a Connecticut-based, premium, canned cocktail brand that prides itself on consistently delivering convenient, bartender-quality Mules. The cocktails, which include the flagship Moscow Mule (vodka), Mexican Mule (tequila), Tropical Mule (rum), and Southern Mule (bourbon), are 7% ABV and crafted using premium distilled spirits, proprietary ginger beer, and all-natural ingredients, kicking all malt and artificial flavoring to the side. In 2022 the brand launched a new lineup of 99 calorie Mules all at 4.5% ABV, coined 'Merican Mule Light. Since launch in 2017, 'Merican Mule's offerings have grown to distribution in eighteen states across thousands of retail locations. Learn more at mericanmule.com and follow us on instagram @mericanmule. #CopperMugOptional

