Meridian Bioscience Appoints Andy Kitzmiller As CFO

(RTTNews) - Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO), on Monday, announced that Andy Kitzmiller joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reporting directly to CEO Jack Kenny.

The company noted that Andy Kitzmiller would oversee the global finance organization and financial activities, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, internal audit, and treasury.

"We are excited to welcome Andy to Meridian to help develop and execute strategies that continue to drive sustainable revenue growth and profitability across the company," said Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer. "Andy's diverse experience and strategic finance expertise will be instrumental as we take Meridian into the future."