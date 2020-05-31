Meridian Honda goes big with head-to-head profiles of its largest crossover SUVs

MERIDIAN, Miss., May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lineup of Honda crossover SUVs is as broad and deep as any found with any of the manufacturer's competitors. Potential buyers visiting the Meridian Honda showroom will find small and nimble models as well as large, three-row versions equipped with powerful V-6 engines. Two models in particular, typify the kind of capabilities that can be found on the bigger end of the automaker's crossover SUV spectrum, the 2020 Honda Pilot and 2020 Honda Passport. The Pilot can hold the most people or the most cargo of any Honda crossover and the Passport is built for outdoor enthusiasts. Despite the long length of strengths each Honda vehicle demonstrates, the competition continues to try to knock them off their respective perches.

Meridian Honda customers who need to be able to move a lot of people will want to focus their attention on the 2020 Honda Pilot. The three-row Honda crossover SUV is available in seven primary trim grades, LX, EX, EX-L, EX-L NAVI/RES, Touring, Elite and Black Edition. Buyers will be able to choose between seven- and eight-passenger seating configurations. Even at the base level, the 2020 Pilot is able to make up to 83.9 cubic-feet of cargo volume available, when the interior is properly configured. One of the Honda vehicle's top rivals comes up short with a maximum cargo volume of 79.5 cubic-feet.

The 2020 Pilot also makes a smartphone-compatible infotainment system available above the LX trim grade. Someone choosing the previously referenced rival of the Pilot will not have that capability at all.

Buyers who don't mind getting their vehicles a little dirty should learn more about the 2020 Honda Passport. Honda produces the 2020 Passport in four trims, Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite. Every one of those versions is equipped with the latest in the automaker's active safety technology. Owners of the 2020 Passport will be able to use its standard 3.5-liter, V-6 engine to produce 280 horsepower, which is near 100 horsepower more than what one of its recent competitors can make. The Passport can also make at least 77 cubic-feet of cargo volume available, another distinct advantage over the aforementioned rival.

Anyone can view the entire Meridian Honda inventory today by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.meridianhonda.com. The showroom is located at 503 Front Street Ext. Meridian, MS 39301. Customers can learn more about the 2020 Honda Pilot or the 2020 Honda Passport today when they schedule an appointment today by calling, 601-693-4651.

SOURCE Meridian Honda