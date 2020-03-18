Meridian reduces branch hours and introduces new safety measures

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Effective Wednesday March 18, Meridian will be reducing branch hours across the province. In the interest of everyone's safety, Meridian will also be controlling branch access and screening all visitors.

"The services that we provide are vital and Members depend on us," said Bill Maurin, CEO, Meridian. "We also need to do our part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve. The modifications we are introducing will help ensure the ongoing health and safety of our employees, Members and communities. We are monitoring the situation closely and, moving forward, will make adjustments as required."

NEW HOURS OF OPERATION

Hours of operation for Meridian branches, effective March 18 are as follows.

Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm

Saturdays:

Locations that are usually closed Saturdays will remain closed



Locations that are open from 9am – noon, or 9 am – 1 pm will remain open during these hours

All other locations will operate from 10 am – 2 pm

Hours of operation for Meridian Business Banking Centres, effective March 18, are as follows.

Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm

Saturdays:

Business Banking Centres will be closed

To check the hours of operation for a branch in your area, refer to our online branch and ATM locator.

NEW SAFETY MEASURES

Meridian is asking our Members to limit the use of branches for essential services only

Government and health authority instructions are being followed at all Meridian locations

Members are asked to respect health authority and government measures and guidance, especially regarding self-isolation protocols if experiencing flu-like symptoms or have recently travelled

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms or you have recently traveled, you will not be permitted to enter the branch. We respectfully ask you to help protect others by using our ABMs, mobile banking channels or online banking, or to call our Contact Centre (1-866-592-2226).

Meridian employees are informed and taking all precautions as advised

Increased cleaning practices are being implemented in our branches and corporate offices

HOW WE CAN HELP

"We know that these challenging times are causing financial duress for some of our Members," said Maurin. "We have an amazing team in the front lines ready to help them find a solution."

"We stand ready to help Members with their banking needs," added Maurin. "We're committed to support them, our employees and our communities. We are in this together."

About Meridian

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union and the third largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $23.9 billion in assets under management (as at December 31, 2019) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 92 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 14 locations. Meridian Members also have access to THE EXCHANGE® Network, with 3,700 no-fee ABMs across Canada and 500,000 ABMs in the United States. For more information, please visit: https://www.meridiancu.ca/, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or see our Facebook site.

