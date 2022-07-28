Meridian Selects NetSuite to Help Expand and Streamline Operations

#1 Cloud ERP to help credit union expand and streamline operations as a part of its digital evolution

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian, Canada's second largest credit union and the largest in Ontario, has selected Oracle NetSuite to help modernize and streamline its business practices to better serve its Members. With NetSuite, Meridian will be able to take advantage of an efficient integrated financial system to support its growth and ongoing digital transformation.

Meridian has $28.5 billion in assets under management and offers a full range of banking products and services for saving, borrowing, investing, online and mobile banking, wealth management, and business banking to its 365,000 members with 90 branches in Ontario. To meet increasing demand from membership growth and support its expanding operations, Meridian is automating and modernizing its existing financial systems. After careful evaluation, Meridian selected NetSuite to establish a technology foundation that will support its current and future growth and selected Deloitte Canada, a NetSuite Alliance partner, as its consulting partner.

"NetSuite will give us the tools to navigate today's complexities by ensuring we can quickly and easily produce accurate and timely financial reports and budgets while maintaining effective controls," said Tara Daniel, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Meridian Credit Union. "Moving to NetSuite and having one system to manage our business paves the way to complete digital transformation across our platforms."

With NetSuite, Meridian will be able to unify and manage its financial operations on a single cloud business system. NetSuite will help Meridian to streamline and accelerate month end financial reporting, increase transparency across its organization and drive efficiencies with the use of extensive financial reporting and budgeting tools that offer real-time analytics. By gaining a unified view into its business, Meridian will be equipped with the adaptability needed to meet changing member, customer and market demands.

"Meridian is looking to the future to help its members save money and anticipate roadblocks before they become an issue," Sam Levy, SVP of Sales, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Meridian Credit Union and its employees will have everything they need, all in one place, so they can focus on what matters."

