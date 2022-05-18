+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Meridian's Support Of Organizations Doing Great Things Continues!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration is excited to announce their second consecutive year as a platinum level sponsor for The American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) South Jersey chapters 9th Annual Scholarship Golf Event at Harbor Pines Golf Club.

Creating unparalleled experiences and value in customer digital engagement, implementations, upgrades, and managed services for utilities and municipalities. (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Integration)

The AABE South Jersey chapter and event are wonderful examples of people and organization going above and beyond

Meridian's CEO, Jason Deaton shared "Both the AABE South Jersey chapter and the event are wonderful examples of people and organizations going above and beyond while focused on community service, education awareness, scholarships, mentoring, and networking within the community and through local businesses."

"We appreciate Meridian's continued support and look forward to their joining us for a great day." said Ken Barr, AABE Vice President.

About Meridian Integration

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey solutions and services focused on digital customer engagement, mission critical system implementations and migrations, technology roadmap and readiness services, and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian is member of the Oracle Partner Network and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating sustainable value while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services such as IDEA, Meridian's Customer Digital Engagement platform, Professional services, including Implementation/Upgrade services, and Managed Services within the Oracle Utilities product family.

About AABE

AABE is a national association of energy professionals dedicated to providing direct input of minorities into the deliberations and developments of energy policy, regulations, emerging technologies, and environmental issues. The South Jersey Chapter's initiatives focus on community service, education awareness, scholarships, mentoring, and networking within the community and through local businesses.

Media Contact: Todd Lamoureaux 

tlamoureaux@meridian-integration.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meridians-support-of-organizations-doing-great-things-continues-301550146.html

SOURCE Meridian Integration

