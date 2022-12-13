Mérieux NutriSciences receives FDA Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods (LAAF).

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences Gainesville Laboratory receives official A2LA Accreditation Scope Expansion to include FDA Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods (LAAF).

Mérieux NutriSciences, a leader in global food safety and quality, receives A2LA recognition for their Gainesville facility in the FDA's Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods (LAAF) accredited laboratories program, an FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) rule that satisfies the FDA laboratory requirements for food testing. Inclusion in the FDA LAAF-accredited laboratories program enables Merieux NutriSciences to assist food manufacturers, under certain circumstances, verify their product's compliance with the FDA requirements for food testing.

As noted on the FDA website, "The establishment of the LAAF program is intended to improve the accuracy and reliability of certain food testing through the uniformity of standards and enhanced FDA oversight of participating laboratories." After the LAAF final rule is fully implemented, owners and consignees will be required to use a LAAF-accredited laboratory for food testing to support removal from an Import Alert through successful consecutive testing (e.g., to get a food product or firm removed from the "red list").

As an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, third-party laboratory, Mérieux NutriSciences Gainesville laboratory can now provide Certificates of Analysis for food manufacturers requiring the use of FDA LAAF-accredited laboratories.

For more information, explore the FAQ on FDA LAAF at https://www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/na/laboratory-accreditation-for-analyses-of-foods-laaf-faq/

Mérieux NutriSciences is now offering these tests to the industry.

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

A world player in food safety, quality, and sustainability for more than 50 years, Mérieux NutriSciences, is present in 27 countries through more than 100 laboratories. As part of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences offers analytical and product development solutions to prevent health risks related to the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industry. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/na

