Mérieux NutriSciences Renames its Food Research Centers as Silliker® Food Science Center

Mérieux NutriSciences dedicates its research centers to Dr. John H. Silliker to perpetuate his motto to inspire, discover, and innovate.

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in food safety, quality, and sustainability, announces the renaming of its food research centers to Silliker® Food Science Center to honor the company's founder.

As Mérieux NutriSciences celebrates its 55th anniversary, it looks back at the legacy and founders to inspire, discover, and innovate for the next generation.

When Dr. John H. Silliker founded his first laboratory in 1967, he became a preeminent figure in the fight against Salmonella and food safety. He used science to develop practical and innovative solutions to answer food industry challenges. His work and vision continue to influence many generations of scientists and food experts as well as still guide our innovation-driven approach today.

In this mindset, Mérieux NutriSciences dedicates its food research centers to Dr. John H. Silliker renaming it the Silliker® Food Science Center.

The Silliker® Food Science Center's core philosophy is to Inspire. Discover. Innovate.

Inspire: Dr. John H Silliker has inspired generations of scientists. It's with this inspiration our scientists stand ready to continue the tradition of developing science and lead contract research projects for the food industry.

Discover: Dr. John H. Silliker's fundamental principle was to provide a place to go when you need to know. This has driven us to work alongside food companies to solve their unique challenges with shelf life extension, product integrity, and method applicability.

Innovate: Dr. John H. Silliker continually pushed the boundaries of innovation which is continued today by our scientists.

Based on this philosophy, the Silliker® Food Science Center mission is to be at the forefront of Food Safety, Quality, and Sustainability, to support food companies in their innovation development & critical investigations with tailored projects and protocols.

To serve this mission, the Silliker® Food Science Center helps to:

Conduct critical investigations and root cause analysis through advanced technologies

Understand product defect

Validate food manufacturing process

Support product development and improve product shelf life

Ensure matrix is fit for analytical method

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

A world player in food safety, quality, and sustainability for more than 50 years, Mérieux NutriSciences is located in 27 countries with more than 100 accredited laboratories, as well as our global network of professionals providing a 360o solution approach to consultancy & labeling, digital tools, audit & training, and research & sensory services. As part of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences offers analytical and product development solutions to prevent health risks related to the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industry. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/na

