Merit Medical Systems Aktie
WKN: 882361 / ISIN: US5898891040
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01.05.2026 00:42:36
Merit Medical Systems Inc Q1 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $40.99 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $30.14 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Merit Medical Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $56.66 million or $0.94 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $381.87 million from $355.35 million last year.
Merit Medical Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $40.99 Mln. vs. $30.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $381.87 Mln vs. $355.35 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.01 To $ 4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.612 B To $ 1.634 B
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