Merit Medical Systems Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $27.76 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $28.44 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Merit Medical Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $54.93 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $384.16 million from $339.85 million last year.

Merit Medical Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.76 Mln. vs. $28.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $384.16 Mln vs. $339.85 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.66 - $3.79 Full year revenue guidance: $1.502 - $1.515 Bln