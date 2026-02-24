Merit Medical Systems Aktie
WKN: 882361 / ISIN: US5898891040
|
24.02.2026 23:09:26
Merit Medical Systems Inc Q4 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $38.0 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $27.9 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Merit Medical Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $62.5 million or $1.04 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $393.9 million from $355.2 million last year.
Merit Medical Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $38.0 Mln. vs. $27.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $393.9 Mln vs. $355.2 Mln last year.
For the full year 2026, the company expects total revenues of $1.610 billion to $1.630 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $4.01 to $4.15.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merit Medical Systems Inc.
|
24.02.26
|Ausblick: Merit Medical Systems öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Merit Medical Systems-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Merit Medical Systems von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26