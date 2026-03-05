Photronics Aktie

Photronics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 879430 / ISIN: US7194051022

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 14:31:46

Meros Investment Management Sold 396,804 Shares of Photronics Stock

On Feb. 13, 2026, Meros Investment Management, LP disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 396,804 shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the fourth quarter of 2025.In a recent SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Meros Investment Management, LP, reported selling 396,804 shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB). The estimated transaction value was approximately $10 million, based on the fourth quarter’s average trading price. Following the sale, the fund’s holdings were reduced to 108,004 shares, valued at $3.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The sale reduced the fund’s position by $8.1 million, including both trading and changes in share price.Photronics is a leading supplier of photomasks, a critical component in semiconductor and display manufacturing. The company leverages global operations and technical expertise to support advanced electronics production for a diversified customer base. Its scale and specialization in photomask technology provide a competitive edge in the high-growth semiconductor supply chain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Photronics Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Photronics Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Photronics Inc. 29,97 -0,50% Photronics Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:35 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX versucht sich an Erholung -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägt Unentschlossenheit das Bild. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen