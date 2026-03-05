Photronics Aktie
WKN: 879430 / ISIN: US7194051022
|
05.03.2026 14:31:46
Meros Investment Management Sold 396,804 Shares of Photronics Stock
On Feb. 13, 2026, Meros Investment Management, LP disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 396,804 shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the fourth quarter of 2025.In a recent SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Meros Investment Management, LP, reported selling 396,804 shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB). The estimated transaction value was approximately $10 million, based on the fourth quarter’s average trading price. Following the sale, the fund’s holdings were reduced to 108,004 shares, valued at $3.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The sale reduced the fund’s position by $8.1 million, including both trading and changes in share price.Photronics is a leading supplier of photomasks, a critical component in semiconductor and display manufacturing. The company leverages global operations and technical expertise to support advanced electronics production for a diversified customer base. Its scale and specialization in photomask technology provide a competitive edge in the high-growth semiconductor supply chain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
