Meroxa Announces End of Beta for Turbine Framework and Advanced New Functionality Features

Unlocking data product development for developers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meroxa , a Stream Processing Data Application Platform as a Service (SPDAPaaS), announced today that Turbine, a code-first data application framework developers use to build, test and deploy stream processing data apps, is out of beta and designated General Availability (GA). Moving out of beta signifies the integration of customer feedback with product enhancements and quality improvements to deliver a best-in-class platform. As a developer-centric framework, Turbine gives developers the tools they need to build real-time, event-driven applications, products, and services.

During the beta period, Meroxa incorporated the feedback of early adopters and design partners, working with a range of public and private companies. The company recently announced it was selected by AFWERX, a United States Air Force program, for three SBIR Phase II contracts in the amount of $2.25M focused on the Meroxa Real-Time Data Platform. It has also been selected by Space Systems Command to provide data analytics and software services to help decision makers analyze information about the space domain.

"We have spent a lot of time testing and validating the Turbine framework and have incorporated product and security features that meet—and often exceed—customer expectations," said DeVaris Brown, CEO and Co-Founder at Meroxa. "At Meroxa, we've demonstrated the power of real-time data solutions. We are excited that Turbine is officially out of beta, as opening it up for general access empowers software engineers to maximize their time spent building and managing data products."

Additionally, Meroxa is announcing Turbine support within Self Hosted Environments: Software developers can now build and deploy Turbine data applications in Self Hosted Environments. Meroxa's developer friendly and reliable platform can help streamline your data flow and eliminate many technical headaches that go along with building and maintaining data streaming apps. With the highly intuitive interface, you can effortlessly manage your data infrastructure with code and focus on what matters most - Achieving business success.

"Meroxa has changed the game when it comes to empowering data teams with the tools they need to build applications with real-time data," added Brown.

The Meroxa platform works powerfully behind-the-scenes to take care of configuring and managing brokers, connectors, transforms, functions, and streaming infrastructure for developers. It removes the time and overhead associated with configuring and managing these processes giving developers more time to focus on building features.

About Meroxa

Meroxa is a Stream Processing Data Application Platform as a Service (SPDAPaaS). We create a developer-first experience that encourages more agility and participation in data streaming where engineers can ingest, orchestrate, transform and stream data to and from anywhere using code. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Meroxa automates repetitive DataOps functions while enabling developers to build and configure reusable components that scale dynamically.

Run by a group of developers that have spent our careers developing software for large-scale deployments, Meroxa maximizes the power of data. To learn more, please visit: https://www.meroxa.com/ .

