Mersana Announces FDA Clinical Hold For Phase 1 Trial Of XMT-2056

(RTTNews) - Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) announced the Phase 1 trial of XMT-2056 has been placed on clinical hold by the FDA. This FDA action follows the company's communication to FDA that Mersana was voluntarily suspending the trial due to a recent fatal serious adverse event that was deemed to be related to XMT-2056.

"With the clinical hold in place, our efforts for XMT-2056 are now focused on undertaking the work required to fully analyze this SAE and consider potential next steps for development," said Anna Protopapas, CEO of Mersana Therapeutics.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics are down 17% in pre-market trade on Monday.

