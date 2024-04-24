Merus Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Petosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L HNSCC initial interim clinical data selected for rapid oral session presentation



MCLA-145 as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab in solid tumors initial interim clinical data selected for rapid oral session presentation

MCLA-129 in NSCLC with c-MET exon 14 skipping mutations initial interim clinical data selected for poster presentation

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago, Illinois on May 31- June 4, 2024.

Rapid oral presentation:

Title: Petosemtamab (MCLA-158) with pembrolizumab as first-line (1L) treatment of recurrent/metastatic (r/m) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC): Phase 2 study

Abstract #: 6014

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Session Date and Time: June 3, 2024, 8:00-9:30 a.m. CT

The presentation concerns petosemtamab evaluated in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with untreated advanced PD-L1+ HNSCC.

Rapid oral presentation:

Title: Phase I study of MCLA-145, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 and PD-L1, in solid tumors, as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab

Abstract #: 2520

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2024, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. CT

The presentation concerns MCLA-145 evaluated as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors.

Poster presentation:

Title: Efficacy and safety of MCLA-129, an anti-EGFR/c-MET bispecific antibody, in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with c-MET exon 14 skipping mutations (METex14)

Abstract #: 8583

Session Title: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Session Date and Time: June 3, 2024, 1:30-4:30 p.m. CT

The presentation concerns MCLA-129 evaluated as monotherapy in patients with locally advanced/metastatic METex14 NSCLC.

The abstracts will be available on the ASCO website on May 23, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The full presentations will be available on the Merus website at the start of each session.

About Petosemtamab

Petosemtamab, or MCLA-158, is a bispecific Biclonics® low-fucose human full-length IgG1 antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the leucine-rich repeat containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5 (LGR5). Petosemtamab is designed to exhibit three independent mechanisms of action including inhibition of EGFR-dependent signaling, LGR5 binding leading to EGFR internalization and degradation in cancer cells, and enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) activity.

About MCLA-145

MCLA-145 is a Biclonics® T-cell agonist that binds with high affinity and specificity to human PD-L1 and CD137 in preclinical models. The unique immunostimulatory profile of MCLA-145 derives from the potential to potently activate immune effector cells in the context of the tumor microenvironment while blocking inhibitory signals among T-cells within the same immune cell population.

About MCLA-129

MCLA-129 is an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enhanced Biclonics® that is designed to inhibit the EGFR and c-MET signaling pathways in solid tumors. Preclinical data have shown that MCLA-129 can effectively treat TKI-resistant NSCLC in xenograft models of cancer. MCLA-129 is designed to have two complementary mechanisms of action: blocking growth and survival pathways to stop tumor expansion and recruitment and enhancement of immune effector cells to eliminate the tumor.

