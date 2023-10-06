Merus Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the ESMO Asia Congress 2023

Mini Oral: MCLA-129 in combination with osimertinib in treatment naïve, and after progression on osimertinib, non-small cell lung cancer



Poster: MCLA-129 in previously treated head & neck squamous cell carcinoma

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced the acceptance of abstracts on the bispecific antibody MCLA-129 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in previously treated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) Asia Congress 2023 taking place in Singapore December 1-3, 2023.

MCLA-129 is in clinical development in a phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial evaluating MCLA-129 monotherapy in patients with MET ex14 NSCLC, and in HNSCC, as well as MCLA-129 in combination with osimertinib, a third generation EGFR TKI, in patients with treatment-naïve EGFR mutant (m) NSCLC and in patients with EGFRm NSCLC that have progressed on osimertinib. Merus has discontinued enrollment in the exon20 NSCLC cohort due to competitive reasons.

In addition, an abstract on the bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in patients with neuregulin 1 fusion (NRG1+) NSCLC was accepted for presentation. This will be an encore of the upcoming mini-oral presentation that will occur at the ESMO Congress 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Merus is currently enrolling patients into the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer.

Presentations:

Mini-oral presentation:

Title: Efficacy and safety of MCLA-129, an EGFR x c-MET bispecific antibody, combined with osimertinib, as first-line therapy or after progression on osimertinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Poster presentations:

Title: Efficacy and safety of MCLA-129, an anti-EGFR/c-MET bispecific antibody, in head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC)

Title: Durable efficacy of zenocutuzumab, a HER2 x HER3 bispecific antibody, in advanced NRG1 fusion-positive (NRG1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

The abstracts will be available on the ESMO Asia Congress website on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:05 a.m. ET. The full presentations will be available on the Merus website at the start of each session.

About MCLA-129

MCLA-129 is an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enhanced Biclonics® that is designed to inhibit the EGFR and c-MET signaling pathways in solid tumors. Preclinical data have shown that MCLA-129 can effectively treat TKI-resistant NSCLC in xenograft models of cancer. MCLA-129 is designed to have two complementary mechanisms of action: blocking growth and survival pathways to stop tumor expansion and recruitment and enhancement of immune effector cells to eliminate the tumor.

About Zeno

Zeno is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics® that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block® mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 fusions (NRG1+ cancer). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancer. In preclinical studies, Zeno potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation thereby inhibiting oncogenic signaling pathways, leading to inhibition of tumor cell proliferation and blocking tumor cell survival.

About the eNRGy Clinical Trial

Merus is currently enrolling patients in the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer. The eNRGy trial consists of three cohorts: NRG1+ pancreatic cancer; NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer; and other NRG1+ cancer. Further details, including current trial sites, can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and Merus’ trial website at www.nrg1.com or by calling 1-833-NRG-1234.



About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, http://www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV.

