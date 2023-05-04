Merus Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 and Provides Business Update

– Petosemtamab clinical update presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

– Petosemtamab end-of-phase meeting with U.S. Food & Drug Administration provides clarity to potential registration path in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

– Petosemtamab update planned for Q3 2023 on potential registrational path in HNSCC

– Based on the Company’s current operating plan, existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities expected to fund Merus’ operations into second half 2025

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced financial results for the first quarter and provided a business update.

"We were thrilled to share the robust interim clinical results for petosemtamab, our first in class bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and LGR5 in patients with previously treated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma at AACR,” said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. "We are advancing our petosemtamab program diligently toward a registration-directed study in head and neck cancer. We expect our strong cash position to continue to fund the company meaningfully beyond several near-term clinical milestones and program updates, and into the second half of 2025.”

Petosemtamab (MCLA-158: EGFR x LGR5 Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Enrollment continues in dose expansion in the phase 1/2 trial, including in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Petosemtamab is in clinical development in the expansion part of a phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter trial in advanced solid tumors, including previously treated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The Company also initiated a cohort investigating petosemtamab in combination with Keytruda in patients with untreated HNSCC, designed to evaluate safety and clinical activity in this population.

In April, Merus provided an interim clinical update at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023. As of the February 1, 2023 data cutoff date, 49 previously treated HNSCC patients (pts) were treated with petosemtamab at the recommended phase 2 dose of 1500 mg intravenous every two weeks. Patients had experienced a median of 2 (range 1-4) prior lines of systemic therapy including PD-(L)1 inhibitor in 96% of pts, chemotherapy in 94% and platinum-based chemotherapy in 92% of pts; 2 pts received prior cetuximab. 43 pts were evaluable for efficacy, receiving =2 treatment cycles (=8 weeks) with =1 post-baseline tumor assessment or experiencing early progressive disease. The overall response rate was 37.2% (16/43; 95% CI 23%-53.3%) by RECIST 1.1. per investigator assessment, including 15 confirmed partial responses and 1 confirmed complete response (ongoing after 20 months). Median duration of response was 6.0 months (95% CI 3.7-NC), with 10 of 16 (62.5%) responders ongoing at the time of the data cutoff. Median progression free survival was 5.3 months (95% CI 3.7-6.8); with 29 of 43 pts progressing and 14 of 43 pts censored. Median overall survival was 11.5 months (95% CI 7.2-20.6); with 29 of 49 pts still alive at the data cutoff date. Petosemtamab continued to demonstrate a manageable safety profile.

Merus met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an end-of-phase meeting to discuss interim results from the previously treated HNSCC cohort of the petosemtamab phase 1/2 trial. The FDA recognized recurrent or metastatic HNSCC represents an area of unmet medical need, and provided clear recommendations for the path to potential registration.

Based on the strong clinical data and discussions with the FDA, Merus believes a randomized clinical trial in previously treated (2L/3L) or untreated (front-line) HNSCC may support a possible registration. Additionally, Merus believes a randomized registration trial in HNSCC with an overall response rate endpoint could potentially support accelerated approval and the overall survival results from the same study could potentially verify its clinical benefit to support regular approval. The Company plans to continue to acquire data to confirm a suitable dose for future randomized clinical trials. Merus plans to provide an update in Q3 2023 on the potential registrational path for this program.

Zenocutuzumab (Zeno or MCLA-128: HER2 x HER3 Biclonics®): NRG1+ cancer and other solid tumors

Enrollment continues in the eNRGy trial of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer; and a phase 2 trial of Zeno in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in castration resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and in combination with afatinib in NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Merus plans to provide an update on the potential registrational path and timeline in NRG1+ cancer in the first half of 2023 and a clinical update on Zeno in NRG1+ cancer at a major medical conference in 2023.

Further, Merus is evaluating Zeno in combination with an ADT (enzalutamide or abiraterone) in men with CRPC, irrespective of NRG1+ status. Merus plans to provide initial clinical data on Zeno in CRPC in the second half of 2023.

Merus is also evaluating Zeno in combination with afatinib in patients with NRG1+ NSCLC.

MCLA-129 (EGFR x c-MET Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Enrollment continues in the expansion cohorts in the phase 1/2 trial; clinical update planned for 2H23

MCLA-129 is in clinical development in a phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial evaluating MCLA-129 monotherapy in patients with EGFR ex20 NSCLC, MET ex14 NSCLC, and in HNSCC, as well as MCLA-129 in combination with Tagrisso (osimertinib), a third generation EGFR TKI, in patients with treatment-naïve EGFR mutant (m) NSCLC and in patients with EGFRm NSCLC that have progressed on Tagrisso.

In April, Merus provided a pre-clinical presentation of MCLA-129 in comparison with amivantamab at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023. The Company plans to provide an initial clinical data update from the expansion cohorts, and a further clinical development strategy update in the second half of 2023.

MCLA-129 is subject to a collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Betta), which permits Betta to develop MCLA-129 and potentially commercialize exclusively in China, while Merus retains global rights outside of China.

MCLA-145 (CD137 x PD-L1 Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Enrollment continues in the phase 1 trial including in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab), a PD-1 inhibitor

MCLA-145 is in clinical development in a global, phase 1, open-label, clinical trial evaluating MCLA-145 in patients with solid tumors. The trial consists of a dose escalation phase, followed by a dose expansion phase. Merus is also evaluating the combination of MCLA-145 with Keytruda, with enrollment ongoing.

Collaborations

Incyte Corporation

Since 2017, Merus has been working together with Incyte Corporation (Incyte) under a global collaboration and license agreement focused on the research, discovery and development of bispecific antibodies utilizing Merus’ proprietary Biclonics® technology platform. The agreement grants Incyte certain exclusive rights for up to ten bispecific and monospecific antibody programs. The collaboration is progressing, with multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development. For each program under the collaboration, Merus receives reimbursement for research activities and is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties for any products, if approved. Further, Incyte announced, in 2023, that INCA32459, a novel Lag3xPD-1 bispecific antibody developed through the collaboration is currently being evaluated in clinical studies. In January 2023, Merus achieved a milestone payment of $2.5 million related to this program.

Loxo Oncology at Lilly

In January 2021, Merus and Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), announced a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to develop up to three CD3-engaging T-cell re-directing bispecific antibody therapies utilizing Merus’ Biclonics® platform and proprietary CD3 panel along with the scientific and rational drug design expertise of Loxo Oncology at Lilly. The collaboration is progressing with multiple active research programs underway.

Cash Runway, existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities expected to fund Merus’ operations into second half 2025

As of March 31, 2023, Merus had $287.3 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Based on the Company’s current operating plan, the existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to fund Merus’ operations into second half 2025.

Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

The Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders is planned to be held on May 26, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

We ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $287.3 million compared to $326.7 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of cash used to fund the operations.

Collaboration revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $1.8 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an increase from an Incyte milestone met of $2.5M partially offset by lower cost reimbursement revenue.

Research and development expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $7.9 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in clinical and manufacturing costs related to our programs and stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $3.6 million as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of increases in consulting costs of $2.3 million, facilities costs of $0.8 million and personnel related expenses including stock-based compensation.

MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,635 $ 147,749 Marketable securities 138,604 142,480 Accounts receivable 4,769 4,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,156 12,163 Total current assets 258,164 306,443 Marketable securities 46,103 36,457 Property and equipment, net 13,390 12,222 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,322 12,618 Intangible assets, net 1,933 1,950 Deferred tax assets 2,369 2,041 Other assets 4,239 4,811 Total assets $ 338,520 $ 376,542 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,987 $ 9,834 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,543 35,590 Income taxes payable 2,271 2,400 Current portion of lease obligation 1,588 1,684 Current portion of deferred revenue 26,698 29,418 Total current liabilities 75,087 78,926 Lease obligation 11,588 11,790 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 34,322 38,771 Total liabilities 120,997 129,487 Commitments and contingencies - Note 6 Stockholders’ equity: Common shares, €0.09 par value; 67,500,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 46,341,181 and 46,310,589 shares issued and outstanding as at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,754 4,751 Additional paid-in capital 876,838 870,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income (26,206 ) (30,448 ) Accumulated deficit (637,863 ) (598,122 ) Total stockholders’ equity 217,523 247,055 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 338,520 $ 376,542





MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 13,499 $ 11,655 Total revenue 13,499 11,655 Operating expenses: Research and development 34,865 26,975 General and administrative 15,386 11,753 Total operating expenses 50,251 38,728 Operating loss (36,752 ) (27,073 ) Other (loss) income, net: Interest (expense) income, net 1,995 106 Foreign exchange gains (loss) (5,441 ) 7,730 Other (losses) gains, net — 458 Total other income (loss), net (3,446 ) 8,294 Net loss before income taxes (40,198 ) (18,779 ) Income tax expense (457 ) 114 Net loss $ (39,741 ) $ (18,893 ) Other comprehensive loss: Currency translation adjustment 4,242 (6,048 ) Comprehensive loss $ (35,499 ) $ (24,941 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.86 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 46,323,772 43,489,870

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV.

