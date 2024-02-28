Merus Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 and Provides Business Update

- Petosemtamab in 1L HNSCC in combination with pembrolizumab initial interim clinical data planned for 2Q24; preparing for a potential phase 3 trial



- Petosemtamab in 2L+ HNSCC phase 3 trial planned to initiate mid-2024; interim clinical data planned for 2H24

- Petosemtamab in 2L CRC: cohort planned to initiate in 2024

- Zeno in NRG1+ cancer: Sufficient clinical data expected in 1H24 to support potential BLA submissions

- Based on the Company’s current operating plan, existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities expected to fund Merus’ operations into 2027



UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year and provided a business update.

"2024 is poised to be a transformational year for Merus. For petosemtamab, we plan to start a phase 3 registration trial in 2L+ HNSCC in mid-2024. In the first-line setting, we plan to provide initial data on the combination with pembrolizumab in the second quarter and are preparing for a potential first-line phase 3 trial. This year, we also plan to evaluate petosemtamab in 2L colorectal cancer,” said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. "Additionally, for Zeno we are preparing our first potential BLA submissions in NRG1+ lung and NRG1+ pancreatic cancer. We are also excited by continued enhancements to our productive Multiclonics® platforms, which serve as our engine to develop innovative antibodies both for our own pipeline and for our collaborators.”

Petosemtamab (MCLA-158: EGFR x LGR5 Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Phase 3 registration trial in 2L+ head & neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) on track to initiate mid-2024; dose comparison of petosemtamab monotherapy 1100 vs 1500 mg in previously treated (2L+) HNSCC ongoing; evaluation in combination with pembrolizumab as first-line (1L) therapy ongoing; planned initiation of 2L colorectal cancer (CRC) cohort in 2024

Merus plans to initiate a phase 3 clinical trial in mid-2024 to evaluate petosemtamab monotherapy in 2L+ HNSCC. In the planned trial, patients will be randomized to petosemtamab monotherapy or investigators’ choice of single agent chemotherapy or cetuximab. Merus believes a randomized registration trial in HNSCC with an overall response rate (ORR) endpoint could potentially support accelerated approval and the overall survival (OS) results from the same study could potentially verify its clinical benefit to support regular approval.

Merus continues to evaluate approximately 40 patients treated with petosemtamab monotherapy at either 1100 or 1500 mg dose levels to confirm a suitable dose for future potential phase 3 trials. Merus plans to share clinical data from this cohort in the second half of 2024.

Merus also continues to evaluate patients with untreated advanced PD-L1+ HNSCC treated with petosemtamab 1500 mg in combination with pembrolizumab. Initial safety data from this single arm cohort may support the initiation of a 1L phase 3 trial with this combination. Among the initial patients dosed in the 1L combination cohort, the safety profile has been observed to be generally favorable. Merus plans to report initial interim efficacy and safety data from this cohort in the second quarter of 2024.

At the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, Merus provided interim data on 49 2L+ HNSCC patients that were treated with petosemtamab at the recommended phase 2 dose of 1500 mg intravenous every two weeks. 43 patients were evaluable for efficacy. As of a February 1, 2023 data cutoff date, the ORR was 37.2% by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 per investigator assessment. Petosemtamab continued to demonstrate a manageable safety profile. Merus plans to provide updated efficacy, durability and safety data of this cohort in the second half of 2024.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for petosemtamab for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC whose disease has progressed following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (anti-PD-1) antibody. FTD is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs.

In 2024, Merus is planning to initiate the evaluation of petosemtamab monotherapy in 2L CRC.

Zenocutuzumab (Zeno or MCLA-128: HER2 x HER3 Biclonics®): NRG1 fusion-positive (NRG1+) lung, pancreatic and other solid tumors

Sufficient clinical data expected in 1H24 to support potential BLA submissions in NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NRG1+ pancreatic cancer (PDAC)

Zeno is being investigated in the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial and Early Access Program (EAP) which are assessing the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer.

In 2023, Merus met with the FDA and based on these productive and collaborative discussions, the Company believes it will have sufficient clinical data in the first half of 2024 to support potential Biologics License Application (BLA) submissions in NRG1+ NSCLC and NRG1+ PDAC.

Merus believes that obtaining a commercialization partnership agreement will be an essential step in bringing Zeno to patients with NRG1+ cancer, if approved.

In 2023, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to Zeno for the treatment of patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic NRG1+ pancreatic cancer following progression with prior systemic therapy or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. Additionally, the FDA granted BTD to Zeno for the treatment of patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic NRG1+ NSCLC, following progression with prior systemic therapy.

Merus shared updated interim clinical data on our Zeno program (eNRGy trial and EAP) in patients with NRG1+ NSCLC and NRG1+ PDAC at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023. In 78 evaluable NRG1+ NSCLC patients, as of a July 31, 2023 data cutoff date, a 37% ORR per RECIST v1.1 by investigator assessment and 14.9 months median duration of response (DOR) was reported. In 33 evaluable NRG1+ PDAC patients, a 42% ORR per RECIST v1.1 by investigator assessment and 9.1 months median DOR was reported. Zeno continued to demonstrate a well-tolerated safety profile.

Merus also evaluated patients with castration resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treated with Zeno in combination with an androgen deprivation therapy (enzalutamide or abiraterone), irrespective of NRG1+ status. Enrollment is complete and Merus plans to continue monitoring these patients. The Company also continues to monitor and evaluate patients treated with Zeno in combination with afatinib but no further enrollment is planned at this time.

The Company is also conducting ongoing translational work on potential biomarkers outside of NRG1+ cancer which may support development opportunities for Zeno in additional areas of unmet need.

MCLA-129 (EGFR x c-MET Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Investigation of MCLA-129 continues in the MET ex14 NSCLC expansion cohort in the phase 1/2 trial; MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy in 2L+ EGFR mutant (EGFRm) NSCLC planned to start in 2024

MCLA-129 is in clinical development in a phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial evaluating MCLA-129 monotherapy in patients with MET ex14 NSCLC and Merus plans to start a cohort of MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy in 2L+ EGFRm NSCLC in 2024.

In December at the ESMO Asia Congress 2023 interim data was presented on MCLA-129 from ongoing expansion cohorts in NSCLC and in previously treated HNSCC. Patients with advanced/metastatic EGFRm NSCLC were treated with MCLA-129 combined with osimertinib as first-line therapy or in the 2L+ setting after progression on osimertinib. In the 1L setting, all 16 evaluable patients experienced tumor shrinkage. In the 2L+ setting, 34 patients were evaluable for response with 11 experiencing confirmed PRs and 1 unconfirmed PR by RECIST v1.1. per investigator assessment. We continue to monitor these patients and evaluate potential for biomarkers to maximize efficacy, while proactively addressing safety signals seen to date.

We also remain interested in exploring partnering MCLA-129 with other companies to sufficiently resource the development of MCLA-129 and potential benefit it may have for patients.

MCLA-129 is subject to a collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Betta), which permits Betta to develop MCLA-129 and potentially commercialize exclusively in China, while Merus retains global rights outside of China.

MCLA-145 (CD137 x PD-L1 Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Investigation continues of the phase 1 trial of MCLA-145 in combination with pembrolizumab

MCLA-145 is in clinical development in a global, phase 1, open-label, clinical trial evaluating MCLA-145 in patients with solid tumors. The trial is in the dose expansion phase, with the Company monitoring and evaluating patients on treatment with the combination of MCLA-145 with pembrolizumab.

Collaborations

Incyte Corporation

Since 2017, Merus has been working with Incyte Corporation (Incyte) under a global collaboration and license agreement focused on the research, discovery and development of bispecific antibodies utilizing Merus’ proprietary Biclonics® technology platform. The agreement grants Incyte certain exclusive rights for up to ten bispecific and monospecific antibody programs. The collaboration is progressing, with multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development. For each program under the collaboration, Merus receives reimbursement for research activities and is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties for any products, if approved. Further, Incyte announced, in 2023, that INCA33890, a novel TGFBr2xPD-1 bispecific antibody developed through the collaboration is currently being evaluated in clinical trials. Merus achieved a milestone and received a payment of $2.5 million related to the advancement of this program in the third quarter of 2023. Merus also achieved an additional milestone of $1 million for candidate nomination in the fourth quarter of 2023. This is the third program to undergo candidate nomination under the collaboration.

Loxo Oncology at Lilly

In January 2021, Merus and Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), announced a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to develop up to three CD3-engaging T-cell re-directing bispecific antibody therapies utilizing Merus’ Biclonics® platform and proprietary CD3 panel along with the scientific and rational drug design expertise of Loxo Oncology at Lilly. The collaboration is progressing with multiple active research programs underway.

Cash Runway, existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities expected to fund Merus’ operations into 2027

As of December 31, 2023, Merus had $411.7 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Based on the Company’s current operating plan, the existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to fund Merus’ operations into 2027.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Collaboration revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $2.4 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of increases in Incyte revenue of $2.6 million, and Lilly revenue of $1.0 million, offset by decreases in Other revenue of $1.2 million. The increase in Incyte revenue is primarily the result of increases in milestone revenue of $5.0 million and upfront payment amortization of $0.4 million due to changes in foreign exchange rates, partially offset by decreases in reimbursement revenue of $2.8 million. The increase in Lilly revenue is primarily the result of increases in reimbursement revenue of $0.7 million and upfront payment amortization of $0.3 million.

Research and development expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased $8.8 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of decreases in external clinical services and drug manufacturing costs, including costs to fulfill our obligations under our collaboration agreements related to our programs of $18.8 million and partner expenses of $0.7 million, partially offset by increases to personnel related expenses including share-based compensation of $6.5 million due to an increase in employee headcount, consultancy expenses of $2.9 million, facilities expenses of $1.1 million, consumables expenses of $0.3 million, and travel expenses of $0.3 million.

General and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $7.6 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of increases in consultancy expenses of $3.1 million, personnel related expenses including share-base compensation of $2.1 million due to an increase in employee headcount, intellectual property and licenses expenses of $1.0 million, facilities and depreciation expense of $0.9 million, legal expenses of $0.8 million and travel expenses of $0.5 million, partially offset by decreases in finance and human resources expenses of $0.9 million.

Other income, net consists of interest earned on our cash and cash equivalents held on account, accretion of investment earnings and net foreign exchange gains or losses on our foreign denominated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and payables and receivables.





MERUS N.V.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,246 $ 147,749 Marketable securities 150,130 142,480 Accounts receivable 2,429 4,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,009 12,163 Total current assets 368,814 306,443 Marketable securities 57,312 36,457 Property and equipment, net 12,135 12,222 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,362 12,618 Intangible assets, net 1,800 1,950 Deferred tax assets 1,199 2,041 Other assets 2,872 4,811 Total assets $ 455,494 $ 376,542 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,602 $ 9,834 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,482 35,590 Income taxes payable 1,646 2,400 Current portion of lease obligation 1,674 1,684 Current portion of deferred revenue 22,685 29,418 Total current liabilities 69,089 78,926 Lease obligation 10,488 11,790 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 19,574 38,771 Total liabilities 99,151 129,487 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity: Common shares, €0.09 par value; 67,500,000 and 67,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 57,825,879 and 46,310,589 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 5,883 4,751 Additional paid-in capital 1,126,054 870,874 Accumulated deficit (753,061 ) (598,122 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (22,533 ) (30,448 ) Total stockholders’ equity 356,343 247,055 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 455,494 $ 376,542





MERUS N.V.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Collaboration revenue $ 43,947 41,586 $ 19,503 Collaboration revenue (related party) — — 29,604 Total revenue 43,947 41,586 49,107 Operating expenses: Research and development 140,658 149,424 98,187 General and administrative 59,836 52,200 40,896 Total operating expenses 200,494 201,624 139,083 Operating loss (156,547 ) (160,038 ) (89,976 ) Other income (loss), net: Interest (expense) income, net 14,510 2,722 (129 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (9,710 ) 26,022 24,663 Other (losses) gains, net — 1,059 (1,135 ) Total other income (loss), net 4,800 29,803 23,399 Loss before income tax expense (151,747 ) (130,235 ) (66,577 ) Income tax expense 3,192 959 239 Net loss $ (154,939 ) $ (131,194 ) $ (66,816 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Currency translation adjustment 7,915 (21,227 ) (18,292 ) Comprehensive loss $ (147,024 ) $ (152,421 ) $ (85,108 ) Net loss per share allocable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (3.00 ) $ (2.92 ) $ (1.73 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 51,605,444 44,919,084 38,638,434





About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, and LinkedIn.

