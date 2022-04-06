+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 14:00:00

Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 13 at 10:15-10:55 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Merus B.V.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Merus B.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Merus B.V. 26,40 -0,75% Merus B.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine hält an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstaghandel stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen gingen schlussendlich deutlich tiefer in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen