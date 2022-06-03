|
03.06.2022 14:00:00
Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10 at 12:45 p.m. ET.
The webcast of the fireside chat will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.
About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merus B.V.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Merus B.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Merus B.V.
|17,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtssog -- ATX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt leichter -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.