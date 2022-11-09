|
09.11.2022 14:00:00
Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. ET.
The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.
About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and Twitter.
