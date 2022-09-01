|
01.09.2022 14:00:00
Merus to Participate in a Panel Discussion at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a panel discussion at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. ET.
The webcast of the panel discussion will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.
About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.
