03.02.2022 14:00:00
Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Guggenheim Healthcare Talks/2022 Oncology Conference (fireside chat): Thursday, February 10 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET
- Citi's 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit (fireside chat including Andrew Joe, M.D., Merus Chief Medical Officer): February 16 at 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET
- 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (presentation): Thursday, February 17 at 12:00-12:30 p.m. ET
The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.
About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.
