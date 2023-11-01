|
01.11.2023 13:00:00
Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:
- BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Oncology Day (fireside chat): Wednesday, November 8 at 11:30-11:55 a.m. ET (No live webcast, replay will be available after the event)
- Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference (fireside chat): Tuesday, November 14 at 1:15-1:45 p.m. ET (Live webcast available contemporaneously)
Archived presentations will also be available on the Investors page of the Company's website for a limited time after the event.
About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.
Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.
