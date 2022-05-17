|
17.05.2022 14:00:00
Merus to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.
The webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand starting on May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET and will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company’s website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.
About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.
