Mesa Laboratories To Cut 40 Jobs, Plan $9.3 Mln Cost Savings

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) announced a global restructuring program to allocate resources to expand future opportunities and cut approximately 40 positions, or approximately 6% of Mesa's total employee base.

The workforce reduction will be primarily concentrated in its Clinical Genomics division, with additional reductions in corporate functions. However, limited impact will be seen on manufacturing operations.

The restructuring plan comes under a savings plan, which is expected to reduce annualized operating costs by approximately $9.3 million. The savings plan also consists of a reduction in the San Diego, California facility footprint and reduced third-party spending.

Of the total savings, Mesa intends to reinvest approximately $4.3 million into the business to drive profitable growth. It also plans to reinvest a portion of the savings in selected growth and infrastructure priorities, including adding business development capacity in Calibration Solutions, commercial resources primarily in Asia, and key corporate positions.

In pre-market hours, MLAB was trading at $128.07 on the Nasdaq.