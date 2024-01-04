Mesa Unveils Arizona’s First All-Electric North American Style Fire Truck by E-ONE

Mesa’s all-electric fire truck is officially in service. The pumper truck, stationed at Fire Station 221 in southeast Mesa, will reduce toxin exposure for firefighters as part of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department’s commitment to implementing cutting-edge health and safety practices. The truck, manufactured by E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., is the first fully electric fire North American style engine in Arizona and will support the City of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan and goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by helping to reduce the department’s carbon footprint.

"I’m an advocate for electric vehicles—it’s a more efficient technology and shifting City vehicles from gas-powered to electric is another step we can take toward reaching our Climate Action Plan goals,” said Mayor John Giles. "We look forward to this as a study in the potential cost-savings and efficiency of electric vehicles in City operations. This is further testament to Mesa’s investment in public safety and our Mesa Fire and Medical Department’s strong tradition of innovation and leadership in the state and the nation.”

The new fire truck excels at sustainability and performance with low to no carbon emissions, less noise pollution, range extension for prolonged power needs and life-long batteries. It can pump four hose lines at 750 gallons per minute for four hours on a single charge – allowing for continuous emergency response, when needed.

"The communities this electric fire truck will serve were built over the former GM Proving Grounds - where concept vehicles were tested. Eastmark is the focus of the innovation mindset in Mesa. It is reflected in our street names like Ampere Avenue, Innovation Way, South Electron, and Inspiration Parkway. It seems only fitting Southeast Mesa is home to this first innovative fire apparatus,” said District 6 Councilmember Scott Somers.

Station 221 is equipped with an electrical charger capable of fully recharging the fire truck in approximately 3 and a half hours. The fire station, which opened in 2021, was designed and built to keep firefighters healthy and safe. Safety measures include positive pressure airflow to keep contaminants out of living areas, exhaust capturing systems to remove vehicle exhaust in the bays while fire trucks are running prior to leaving the station and a decontamination area which now includes showers for firefighters to remove contaminants prior to entering living areas.

"We are proud of what today signifies. As a department, we are taking a unique step towards improving the health and safety of our personnel,” said Fire Chief Mary Cameli. "Every innovative step that contributes to the overall health and safety of our personnel is a step in the right direction. As a department, we are fortunate to be part of a city that uses data and research combined with technology and a willingness to test ideas and analyze the results. Trailblazing, the use of technology like this truck to help reduce the risks to our crews exemplifies the Mesa Way.”

"On behalf of Fire Truck Solutions, E-ONE and REV Fire Group, we are delighted that City of Mesa and Mesa Fire and Medical have chosen the E-ONE to support the city’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” said REV Fire Group President Mike Virnig. "Thank you to the City of Mesa and Mesa Fire and Medical for your partnership.”

Funding for Mesa’s all-electric fire truck is from 2018 bonds approved by voters and the City’s General Fund.

About E-ONE, Inc.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

