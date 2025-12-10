|
10.12.2025 04:25:36
Meshflow Acquisition Corp Price IPO Of 30 Mln Units At $10.00/unit
(RTTNews) - Meshflow Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market and begin trading on December 10, 2025, under the ticker symbol MESHU.
The company noted that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Only whole warrants will be exercisable.
Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols MESH and MESHW, respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Odeon Capital Group LLC is acting as co-manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 un
