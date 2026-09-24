Mesoblast Aktie

Mesoblast für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AA6U / ISIN: US5907171046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.09.2026 14:17:41

Mesoblast Gets FDA Approval For New Potency Assay, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Mesoblast Limited (MESO) announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the implementation of a new potency assay, T-cell Proliferation Inhibition BioAssay, for release and stability monitoring of all new commercial product lots of its FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell product Ryoncil.

The assay will ensure sufficient sensitivity to detect any shifts in potency of the commercial product that could arise during changes in manufacturing processes or production in new facilities, the company added.

It will also be used as part of a matrix to release each commercial batch of RYONCIL in conjunction with the existing potency assays which determine IL-2Ra inhibition and Cell Adhesion and Proliferation, as per the product's Biologics License.

In pre-market hours, MESO was trading at $16.19, up 5.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mesoblast Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mesoblast Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gute Aussichten für ATX-Start -- DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt könnte fester starten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnen sich Startgewinne ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen