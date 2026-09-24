Mesoblast Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA6U / ISIN: US5907171046
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24.09.2026 14:17:41
Mesoblast Gets FDA Approval For New Potency Assay, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Mesoblast Limited (MESO) announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the implementation of a new potency assay, T-cell Proliferation Inhibition BioAssay, for release and stability monitoring of all new commercial product lots of its FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell product Ryoncil.
The assay will ensure sufficient sensitivity to detect any shifts in potency of the commercial product that could arise during changes in manufacturing processes or production in new facilities, the company added.
It will also be used as part of a matrix to release each commercial batch of RYONCIL in conjunction with the existing potency assays which determine IL-2Ra inhibition and Cell Adhesion and Proliferation, as per the product's Biologics License.
In pre-market hours, MESO was trading at $16.19, up 5.89 percent on the Nasdaq.
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