Mesoblast Secures Exclusive CAR-MSC Technology License; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO, MSB.AX) announced the acquisition of an exclusive worldwide license to a patented chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology platform. This innovation is designed to enhance the precision and effectiveness of Mesoblast's mesenchymal lineage stromal cell (MSC) products by improving target specificity and strengthening their immunomodulatory and tissue regeneration properties.

The company plans to integrate engineered CAR constructs into its MSC platforms, which already include the first and only FDA-approved MSC product in the United States. By genetically engineering CARs into MSCs, Mesoblast aims to substantially improve targeted homing to inflamed tissue, thereby increasing potency in treating tissue-specific inflammatory diseases.

Mesoblast obtained the exclusive rights to the CAR-MSC intellectual property developed at Mayo Clinic through the acquisition of a startup formed to advance the technology. As part of the agreement, Mayo Clinic will provide in-kind support to further develop the platform and resulting products, including GMP manufacturing activities, reinforcing Mesoblast's competitive position in next-generation cell therapies.

MSB.AX was trading at A$2.18 up A$0.17 or 8.48%.