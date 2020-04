Message from Her Majesty The Queen to the people of Canada on the COVID-19 pandemic

OTTAWA, April 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, wishes to share the following message from Her Majesty The Queen:

"As the people of Canada experience profound and rapid changes to their lives, we are all concerned about the future. It may be difficult to remain hopeful when faced with loss and uncertainty, but Canadians have many reasons for optimism, even in the most trying times.

Across Canada, countless people continue to care for the most vulnerable and to provide essential services for their fellow citizens. I am thankful for their dedication and for the hope it offers.

In the coming weeks and months, the people of Canada will need to continue to work together to ensure the health and vitality of our communities. I know that Canadians will remain optimistic and will rise to the challenges ahead.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Canada at this time."

Elizabeth R.

Message from Her Excellency the Governor General of Canada



"One cannot choose when hardship comes, but one can choose how to respond to it in times of crisis. Canadians are grateful for the incredible dedication and care Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II continues to show to all. Like many around the world, we listened to her inspiring words as she addressed the nation about the coronavirus outbreak.

In these most difficult times, it is absolutely essential to stay the course, to not get discouraged, and to continue to do our part. It is important to hold fast to news that gives us hope and to the lifelines that are all around us: the people who have recovered, the stories of mutual aid and solidarity from every part of Canada, the steadfastness of our public officers, the courage and dedication of our health care professionals, our collective resilience.

Together we are all making a difference. We are all part of the fight against the virus.

Stay put, stay safe, stay healthy."

Julie Payette

