16.02.2022 14:30:00
Message to Congress: Fix Health Care Costs
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance to Fight for Health Care, a broad-based coalition comprised of businesses, patient advocates, employer organizations, unions, health care companies, consumer groups, and other stakeholders that support employer-provided health coverage, today released a Morning Consult National Tracking Poll on health care coverage issues.
"We appreciate all of the actions Congress has taken to help make health care more affordable for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic," said James A. Klein, president of the American Benefits Council. "As this public health emergency lingers on, voters' message to Congress is clear: address high health care costs. With prices soaring everywhere, we urge Congress to take up bipartisan, common-sense measures to drive down health care costs."
The Morning Consult National Tracking Poll sponsored by the Alliance and conducted between January 14-16, 2022, finds insured Americans are satisfied with their employer-provided coverage but are concerned about high costs. The poll finds:
The Alliance to Fight for Health Care is a broad-based coalition comprised of businesses, patient advocates, employer organizations, unions, health care companies, consumer groups and other stakeholders that support employer-provided health coverage. Together, we are working to ensure that employer-provided coverage remains an available and affordable option for working Americans and their families. The coalition, previously working as the Alliance to Fight the 40, led the successful effort to repeal the so-called 40% "Cadillac Tax" on health care coverage.
