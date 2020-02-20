Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) Celebrates Jerry Upton's 15 Years as Executive Director at the 48th General Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) , the largest global industry consortium developing collaborative approaches to combat online abuse, today announced that Jerry Upton will retire from his role as M3AAWG's Executive Director after 15 years of service. He will be succeeded by Amy Cadagin.

Upton served as Executive Director since the organization's founding in 2004, playing a critical role in developing M3AAWG into the largest global industry association for fighting messaging abuse and other online exploitation. Under his leadership, M3AAWG cultivated an active membership of over 260 organizations spanning industries, government, academia and civil society groups — that systematically focus on issues of internet abuse across technology, industry collaboration and public policy.

Amy Cadagin will succeed Jerry Upton as M3AAWG's new Executive Director. Cadagin, who joined M3AAWG in 2006 and held roles such as Director of Operations and Program Manager, will be responsible for leading member relations and furthering M3AAWG's position as the leading consortium and trusted environment for fighting abuse.

"The members are what make this group so unique, and over the past 15 years we've strived to develop a culture of membership that promotes inclusivity, collaboration, knowledge sharing and resource creation because that's what's necessary to fight abuse and keep end users safe," said Upton. "These days it's rare to come by a community containing this breadth of talent that is committed to a unified mission. M3AAWG is truly an extraordinary organization and it has been an honor serving as its Executive Director."

"We're deeply grateful to Jerry for his leadership and service and wish him all the best in his retirement," said Cadagin. "We have an exciting road ahead of us at M3AAWG, and as online abuse and digital attacks continue to evolve, so too must the methods and technologies we use to combat emerging threats. I'm excited to challenge and inspire current and future members as they build a safer online environment for all."

Upton's retirement was announced by M3AAWG during its 48th General Meeting. The meeting brought together more than 260 member organizations from around the world in a four-day series of working sessions and educational panels.

About the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG)

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG (www.m3aawg.org) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

Media Contact

Josh Tammaro

234593@email4pr.com

+1 617-945-1915

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/messaging-malware-and-mobile-anti-abuse-working-group-m3aawg-celebrates-jerry-uptons-15-years-as-executive-director-at-the-48th-general-meeting-301008356.html

SOURCE M3AAWG