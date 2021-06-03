Messari Announces New Hires Including General Manager of Hub

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, the crypto industry's leading market intelligence company, today welcomes three new key hires to its market intelligence, marketing, and sales and events teams. With these new hires, the company seeks to expand its research offerings, increase ownership of the addressable market, and continue to solidify Messari as a leader in crypto research, data, and analysis.

Messari appointed former Omniex Holdings VP of Business Development Maartje Bus as general manager of Messari Hub, the company's new community-driven research marketplace offering. Additionally, former ShapeShift Chief Marketing Officer Emily Coleman joins as director of marketing, and former CoinDesk Vice President of Events & Sales Peter Bordes joins as director of events and sales.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to add Maartje, Emily, and Peter as they all bring extensive professional experience working with other well-respected brands in the cryptoasset space," said Messari CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Selkis. "As the Messari team has expanded alongside the ecosystem's hyperbolic growth this year, we can't wait to leverage this new talent during a pivotal time in our company's history."

Messari's team has grown 60 percent in 2021, and the company continues to hire in the engineering, market intelligence, and marketing departments.

Maartje Bus

Maartje Bus has 20 years of experience in global capital markets. She began her career as an Equity Capital Markets banker at Citi in London. Over the course of a decade she helped raise more than $20 billion in convertible bond capital for public companies, working in Asia, Europe and the US. In 2015, Maartje joined Thomson Reuters where she was Global Head of Capital Markets. Prior to Messari, Maartje spent three years at Omniex, most recently as VP of Business Development.

Emily Coleman

Emily Coleman has over a decade of experience in marketing and communications. She began her career working with clients in hospitality and tourism before transitioning to the cryptoasset sector in 2014. Prior to Messari, Emily served as senior director at emerging-tech agency Wachsman, and as CMO at digital asset exchange ShapeShift. During her time at ShapeShift, she was a finalist for the SXSW Valiente Awards for her direction of the docuseries "Down The Rabbit Hole." In her spare time, Emily enjoys playing in the mountains, cooking, and is a music enthusiast.

Peter Bordes

Peter Bordes has over a decade of experience in event and sales management. Over his career, he has represented a variety of sectors including commercial real estate, risk and insurance, and payments. Prior to Messari, Peter served as managing director of global events at CoinDesk where he designed and built their events business. He most notably grew Coindesk's flagship conference, Consensus, from a 1-day 400-person event to a 3-day, 8,000+ person international conference & expo. With a passion for designing serendipitous experiences, his end-game is retiring to a ski-in/ski-out chalet in close proximity to a stock car racetrack.

About Messari:

Messari is the industry's leading market intelligence company focused on the digital asset ecosystem. We provide curated insights, market data, and research solutions so customers form actionable insights to confidently make decisions in the fast-moving cryptoasset space. Since our inception in 2018, we've built strong relationships with the industry's top thinkers, investors, and builders from today's most promising projects. Learn more at Messari.io .

