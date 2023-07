Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon Team Up to Take Down Apple and Alphabet in a Key Segment. Here's What Investors Should Know.

A shot was just fired in a war between several technology giants. Is it an artificial intelligence (AI) skirmish? Nope. In this case, it's a map war. On Wednesday, the Overture Maps Foundation announced the release of an open map dataset that includes data on more than 59 million places across the world. That might not seem overly momentous at first glance. But the real story is that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) appear to be teaming up to try to take down Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in a key segment. Here's what investors should know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel